Top 3 Arizona Cardinals studs against the Giants in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals may have lost in the worst way vs. the New York Giants, but quite a few players enjoyed great performances.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Dennis Gardeck, EDGE
Dennis Gardeck is enjoying quite the career renaissance. Following a sensational outing against the Washington Commanders, Gardeck followed up his performance with four tackles, a sack, and a pair of stops behind the line. Add in a quarterback hit, and you can once again make a case that Gardeck was the Arizona Cardinals best defensive player.
While it’s still early, Gardeck might just be the heart and soul of the defensive unit thanks to his leadership and relentless ability to stifle opposing quarterbacks. Sure, he cooled down with the rest of the team, but it was nonetheless yet another performance we must recognize.
Against a strong Cowboys team next week, the Redbirds will need Gardeck to rise a cut above everyone else. If he can, then life will be much easier for a Cardinals defense that may find itself rather banged up heading into the Week 3 outing.