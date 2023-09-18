Top 3 Arizona Cardinals studs against the Giants in Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals may have lost in the worst way vs. the New York Giants, but quite a few players enjoyed great performances.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Josh Dobbs, QB
While Dobbs didn’t play a completely error-free game thanks to the way he was unable to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense into sustaining drives for most of the second half, he performed well enough to build on what was a stellar Week 2 outing. Overall, Dobbs completed 67.7% of his passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. He also took zero sacks, and rushed for an additional 41 yards and a score on the ground.
Dobbs showed us he’s more than capable of leading what looked like as anemic an offense that you could have asked for in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. That offense returned for the second half in Week 2, but at least we know all hope isn’t lost with Dobbs.
He will, however, face his biggest challenge yet next week. The Cowboys defense has only allowed 10 points all season, and they have been picking quarterbacks off left and right. Let’s see if Dobbs can rise to the challenge of facing what may be the NFL’s best defense.
