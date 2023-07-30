Arizona Cardinals: 3 huge takeaways from Saturday’s camp session - July 29th
The Arizona Cardinals completed their Saturday camp session that contained more than a few interesting occurrences. Let’s discuss three that jumped out the most.
By Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals training camp continued yesterday and this time, it was quite eventful. Saturday gave us more insight into head coach Jonathan Gannon’s coaching style, who could be the potential CB2 on the depth chart, and an update on perhaps the most burning question: When will Kyler Murray make his ultimate return?
So if you missed yesterday’s camp news, keep reading for a rundown on what Gannon expects from his players, when Murray may be coming back, and who was working with the first team yesterday in the defensive backfield. The insights might surprise you.
Interesting takeaways from Arizona Cardinals camp - July 29th
1 - Jonathan Gannon’s zero-tolerance policy
Jonathan Gannon made the right decision on Saturday when he tossed a pair of 2023 free agent signees from practice. The issue? A fight between defensive lineman L.J. Collier and offensive lineman Dennis Daley broke out, which, of course, happens during camp.
But Gannon wasted no time, and it should serve as a message to the rest of the team throughout camp and the preseason: He isn’t tolerating it if there is extracurricular activity following a play, and they will be asked to leave practice. Let’s hope Gannon preaches those same lines when the Cards hold their inevitable joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
2 - Update on Kyler Murray’s ultimate return
Although Kyler Murray is on the PUP list and is unable to practice, he feels up to speed in the Arizona Cardinals new offensive scheme. This is a testament to the amount of work Murray has put in throughout the offseason, and the work he continues to put in while he works his way back from an ACL injury. Murray has been fielding questions on when he will ultimately see the field again in a Cardinals uniform.
"“I have no answer for you. I have taken it one day at a time. I don’t have a timetable or whatever. Just taking it one day at a time.”"- Kyler Murray
Source: Kyler Murray mum on return, doesn’t feel behind at all in Cardinals offense by Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports
When returning from a major injury like a torn ACL, it’s about all you can say, and let’s commend Murray for a second for not implying a potential Week 1 return, or vice versa. Instead, keeping things under wraps is the best way to move forward on many accounts.
3 - Christian Matthew getting a look
The consensus was that Antonio Hamilton would be the starting CB2 when the 2023 season rolled around. Rookie Kei’Trel Clark was a hot name, as was Garrett Williams once cleared to return, and even Rashad Fenton.
Christian Matthew found himself lost in the mix thanks to the new faces in the desert. But on Saturday, Matthew got the nod with the starters. At 6’4, 200 lbs, Matthew has rare size, and he saw his moments in 14 games and three starts this past season. Don’t be surprised when he keeps getting looks with the first team in 2023, and if he eventually wins the job for the CB2.