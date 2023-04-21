Arizona Cardinals: 3 teams who could trade for Hopkins before the NFL Draft (Updated)
The Arizona Cardinals could end up trading DeAndre Hopkins before the NFL Draft commences next Thursday. Here are three likely trade partners.
The DeAndre Hopkins Saga continues, and as we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, expect trade rumors to swirl like never before. So could someone elect to make a big trade, yes, a big trade, with the Arizona Cardinals for his services? Absolutely.
Below, I’ve listed three teams that you can expect to make that trade happen. Each are on the cusp of going or returning to their respective conference championship games, and Hopkins could be the missing ingredient to catapult them into the Super Bowl.
3 teams who could trade for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins
1 - Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have gone nearly 30 seasons without even making an NFC Championship appearance. And while they already have a WR1 in CeeDee Lamb and made the trade for Brandin Cooks, Hopkins would complete what would be a dynamic trio in the receivers room.
Sure, Michael Gallup is also there, but following a pair of down seasons, don’t be surprised if the Cowboys swap a second round pick for the star receiver, in hopes that he provides the missing piece for Dallas to finally make a Super Bowl run. Many will claim the Cowboys aren’t in the running, but it’s never wise to write off the unexpected in the NFL.
2 - Buffalo Bills
There is perhaps no city more deserving of a professional sports championship than Buffalo. And the Bills have come so close over the past three seasons. Knowing this, don’t be surprised if Buffalo makes a run at Hopkins, and is perhaps even willing to overpay to bring him to the Queen City, where he will line up on the opposite side of Stefon Diggs.
Hopkins showed us that, despite playing in nine games last season, he can still produce at an elite level. That said, opposing defenders can’t key on both Diggs and Hopkins. Well, maybe they can, but it’ll also leave Dawson Knox open underneath. Translation: No one will stop the Bills offense if Hopkins ends up in Buffalo.
3 - Kansas City Chiefs
Could you imagine Patrick Mahomes, arguably the NFL’s greatest quarterback, throwing the ball to Hopkins? Right now, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of joining the ranks of the 2000s and 2010s New England Patriots, the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980s San Francisco 49ers, and 1990s Dallas Cowboys, and Hopkins will help them reach that level.
I would expect the Chiefs front office to do all they can to bring on the Arizona Cardinals star receiver. Like Buffalo, don’t be surprised if the Chiefs are willing to overpay to get him to KC. This team wants more Super Bowls, and they will do what it takes to win them.