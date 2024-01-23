Former Arizona Cardinals tight end is a good fit for Detroit’s Conference Championship run
Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will get a chance to help the Detroit Lions bring home their first NFC Championship this coming Sunday.
By Sion Fawkes
During the 2008-09 NFL Playoffs, many fans from across the league threw their support behind the Arizona Cardinals, who ultimately won their first and to date only George Halas Trophy. Fast-forward to the 2023-24 playoffs, and the Detroit Lions should have similar support as they take on the historically good San Francisco 49ers for a chance to play in their first Super Bowl.
Former Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz knows a thing or two about earning a Lombardi, having won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. That alone makes him a good fit for a team that just two years ago was 3-14 and still entrenched in a losing culture.
But Ertz, despite his productivity sinking in 2023, fares well as a No. 2 tight end while rookie Sam LaPorta will keep factoring in as the No. 1 should the Lions promote the 11-year veteran to the active roster after signing him to the practice squad. LaPorta, despite posting a solid nine-catch performance for 65 yards, has also been banged up, so you can expect a promotion before Sunday’s game rolls around.
Former Arizona Cardinals tight end may win his second Lombardi with Lions
The Cardinals made the mistake this season of trying to keep Ertz as their top target at the position, even with an upstart Trey McBride more than proving he was ready to take over. Ertz’s declining productivity and subsequent release gave McBride a chance and the second-year tight end took full advantage of it.
Meanwhile, Ertz had a chance to win another Super Bowl, and it wasn’t happening had he stuck around with the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals. In a worst-case scenario, LaPorta’s injuries could limit him, but the Lions have much better insurance in Ertz, and the 33-year-old knows he won’t have many more chances to win another Super Bowl ring, so look for him to take full advantage of this opportunity.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)