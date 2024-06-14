Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 free agent signees who will outplay their contract
By Brandon Ray
DT Justin Jones
One of the bigger free agent signings the Cardinals made was bringing in defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was previously with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers. Jones signed a three-year deal worth over $30 million and will be expected to bring a run-stopping presence in the middle of the Cardinals defense. Arizona was the worst defense in terms of stopping the run last season so there was no doubt that Ossenfort needed to address this pressing need. In addition to Jones, the Cardinals signed Bilal Nichols to pair with Jones.
Jones will need to show Cardinals fans that Arizona made the right financial choice with him. Committing over $30 million to Jones shows that the Cardinals believe in him and what he can bring. Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis now have the chance to improve the run defense led by Jones. The Cardinals should take a big jump up in rankings in terms of overall defense this coming season.