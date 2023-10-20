Arizona Cardinals: 3 potential trade destinations for Marquise Brown
The Arizona Cardinals could be sending more Keim guys out of town come the NFL trade deadline, and Marquise Brown is one big name they may put on the block.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb is the Dallas Cowboys clear-cut WR1, but no one seems to want to snag the WR2 job in Arlington. Michael Gallup has been a disappointment, and newcomer Brandin Cooks is barely catching over 50 percent of his targets. Tony Pollard has been good out of the backfield and Jake Ferguson has the tight end position locked down, but the Cowboys need more.
Marquise Brown makes a perfect complement to the 6’2, 200 pound Lamb, and as would be the case in Kansas City, he would immediately fill the WR2 role in Arlington. Averaging 14.0 yards per catch, Lamb is also the Cowboys best deep threat, but Brown has a chance to supersede that number with decent quarterback play that Dak Prescott brings.
Brown also has big-play potential that would at least entice Jerry Jones to inquire about his availability. And if Ossenfort is willing to make a deal, then Brown could end up swapping the red bird for a star.