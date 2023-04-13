Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals trade down, roll with receiver
6 - Detroit Lions: Tyree Wilson, Edge/Texas Tech
No, the Detroit Lions don’t need to roll with an edge rusher thanks to the fact they drafted one who can evolve into superstardom sooner than later, if he hasn’t already done so. But why not fill the other side with another elite talent? Hey, the Lions may not be the same old Lions if this happens.
7 - Las Vegas Raiders: Paris Johnson, OT/Ohio State
With the top four quarterbacks gone, the Las Vegas Raiders will fulfill other needs. So, they look to bolster protection around new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
8 - Atlanta Falcons: Devon Witherspoon, CB/Illinois
Defense has long been a weakness for the Atlanta Falcons, and Devon Witherspoon can help change that. Look for Atlanta to prioritize the defensive side of the ball early and often in this draft.
9 - Chicago Bears: Myles Murphy, DE/Clemson
The Chicago Bears historically win on defense. And while they could go with an offensive tackle here, they will once again go defense, taking an end with superstar potential.
10 - Philadelphia Eagles: Peter Skoronski, OT/Northwestern
I had Bijan Robinson here for several mock drafts, but I wanted to mix it up this time around. Instead of taking a featured back, which the Philadelphia Eagles don’t often do unless, of course, there is an outlier like Robinson present, they instead improve the offensive line with Skoronski.