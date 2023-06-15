Top 4 Arizona Cardinals veterans who could be cut before the regular-season opener
By Jim Koch
Colt McCoy - Quarterback
There's been a lot of talk about who will be under center for the Arizona Cardinals while Kyler Murray continues to battle his way back from a knee injury. The leading candidate for that assignment is Colt McCoy, the 36-year-old who has compiled a 3-3 record as a starting signal-caller for the team over the past two campaigns. Whether the 6 foot 1, 212 pounder can hold onto the gig is an ongoing question, however.
When the Cards head to training camp next month, three additional quarterbacks will be fighting it out with McCoy to be the fill-in for Murray. Jeff Driskel and David Blough are journeyman options who have combined for a 1-16 record as NFL starters. Clayton Tune, a fifth-round draft pick who's already a fan-favorite, is also in the mix.
McCoy recently revealed that he was considering retirement following an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. The most concerning setback was the concussion that the former college football legend suffered last December. A lot that can happen between now and the season-opener, and the possibility exists that McCoy will no longer be with the Cardinals when September rolls around.