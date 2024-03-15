Arizona Cardinals will no longer see Aaron Donald across from them
Aaron Donald, who is on his way to the Hall of Fame, announced his retirement from the NFL.
By Brandon Ray
One of the greatest to ever do it is hanging up the cleats and retiring from the NFL. On Friday, Adam Schefter reported that Los Angeles Rams' star Aaron Donald will retire from the NFL after 10 years in the league. The next stop for Donald will be the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio after a legendary career with the Rams. In 10 seasons, Donald made the Pro Bowl every year, was an eight time First Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion back in 2022.
Donald had 6 seasons of double digit sacks (including 20.5 sacks in 2018) and only had one season of less than 8 sacks.
The Cardinals should be happy that they will no longer need to gameplan for Donald twice a year. Donald played against the Cardinals in every single matchup of his career, recording 16 sacks, 74 total tackles (with 26 being for a loss), and 34 QB hits. Overall, Donald helped the Rams go 14-6 against the Cardinals during his time. With this announcement, the offensive line for Arizona no longer has to worry about a double team, or even triple team against Donald.
Even though Donald will no longer be on the field, the Cardinals still have to improve the interior of their offensive line to protect Kyler Murray. The Rams still have second-year player Kobie Turner, who was drafted in the third round last year and led all defensive rookie defensive tackles with 9 sacks. Turner was able to learn under Donald and can now show what he has by himself without Donald next to him.
It will be interesting to see what the Rams do to try and replace Donald's presence, but the Cardinals will still need to find a way to boost their offensive line for next season.