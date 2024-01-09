How the Arizona Cardinals can win the 2024 offseason - The Ultimate Outlook
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season ended yesterday, so now the offseason fun begins with a plethora of cap space and draft picks at their disposal.
By Sion Fawkes
Top priorities for the 2024 offseason
With D.J. Humphries likely playing in his final game for the Cardinals, Ossenfort must go find a talented tackle who can complement Paris Johnson, preferably through the draft. Drafting a tackle means bringing in a young player who, like Johnson, the Cardinals can set and forget, whether they end up on the left side or the right side.
Left guard was also a major issue for the Redbirds in 2023, and there is no way they can continue rotating players every other series. Such a strategy means nobody is good enough to be a full-time starter, and once again, free agency and/or the draft should give Ossenfort plenty of talent to choose from.
Marquise Brown is not a WR1-caliber talent, so the Cardinals must replace him with a player with the potential to possess DeAndre Hopkins-like ability. Marvin Harrison Jr. has set the gold standard, but as with offensive tackle, the 2024 draft has more than its fair share of future WR1s. So Ossenfort must act in the first two rounds to snag what could be the next great receiver in Glendale.
He must also upgrade most units on defense, as the defensive line and EDGE rusher positions look horrific. Currently, Ossenfort has a trio of third-round picks that he should dedicate to the defensive side of the ball, giving defensive coordinator Nick Rallis a potentially solid rotation of high-end role players.
Corner has long been an issue for Arizona, and there is a chance Ossenfort uses one of his picks in the first three rounds to address it. However, there are also some pending free agents that he can also opt for to lock down the position for a few seasons.