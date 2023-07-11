Arizona Cardinals: 3 best wins vs. the Bears since 1988
The Arizona Cardinals are playing their former rivals in the NFC East this season, and they are also playing their original rival, the Chicago Bears.
By Sion Fawkes
When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Chicago Bears, many fans remember the game for Dennis Green’s post-game rant in 2006. But there were a few times when the Cardinals pulled off some dramatic victories against their former cross-town rival.
Below, we will explore three of those wins, including a pair of decisive victories the Redbirds had over Chicago. Who made the cut? Keep reading to find out.
Arizona Cardinals best wins vs. Chicago since 1988
1 - Cardinals jump to an early lead in a blowout win
This game had blowout written all over it, and the Bears barely gave the Cardinals a game here, falling behind “Big Red” 34-7 by the third quarter. Chicago tried mounting a comeback, and they scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to bring the game to within two possessions.
But with 4:30 to go in the contest, Steve Breaston caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner to seal the game for Arizona. The Cardinals improved to 5-3 on the season with the win, and it was their second of a four-game winning streak.
2 - Eventual 13-3 Cardinals put on a clinic in Week 2
Let’s give the Bears some credit: They hung around for the first 30 minutes in this one, heading into halftime down by eight points. Then, the Cardinals pulled away, scoring twice in the third quarter to put them up 42-23 heading into the fourth frame.
Then, the Redbirds scored one more time with 2:42 left in the contest on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Carson Palmer to Larry Fitzgerald. The final score was 48-23, and it was the Cardinals tune-up game before they beat the San Francisco 49ers the following week 47-7.
3 - Arizona Cardinals nearly shutout their old rival during magical season
Cardinals fans everywhere will remember the team’s 1998 campaign for many reasons, but mainly because of their nail-biting wins and eventual playoff victory. But in October of that year, the Cards faced their former rivals and their defense put on quite the show.
By halftime, it was basically over, with the Cardinals taking a 17-0 lead heading into the break. They’d tack on one more field goal to make it 20-0, but the Bears avoided the shutout when Bobby Engram caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Erik Kramer.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)