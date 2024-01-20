All 4 Arizona Cardinals wins were of the highest quality in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals resembled a team that could hang with the big boys during all 4 of their impressive triumphs this past season.
By Jim Koch
Week 13 - Arizona Cardinals 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Three weeks after their handling of Atlanta, the Cardinals went on the road and earned an impressive triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a 24-10 win, but the final score indicated that contest was a whole lot closer than it actually was. After all, Pittsburgh's only touchdown on the day was a garbage-time score with just 4:25 left in regulation.
It was a homecoming for Conner, the Pennsylvania native who had spent the first four campaigns of his professional career with the Steelers. The 6 foot 1, 231 pound battering ram was obviously pumped up for the meeting, as evidenced by his performance. Conner rumbled for 105 yards on the ground, and also found the endzone twice versus his former squad.
Admittedly, the Cards' win came against a Pittsburgh club that featured the uninspiring quarterback duo of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Nonetheless, any win against a Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers group is an achievement. And before the year would come to an end, Arizona would give their followers one more thing to smile about on New Year's Eve.