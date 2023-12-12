Arizona Cardinals should work to bring wideout Mike Evans out west in 2024
The free agent-to-be would provide the Arizona Cardinals passing attack with a star-caliber presence at the wide receiver position.
By Jim Koch
As the 2023 campaign continues to wind down for the Arizona Cardinals, something has become frighteningly apparent about the 3-10 squad. The Redbirds, at the present time, are devoid of a number-one wide receiver. Scour the team's roster all you want, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a go-to guy at the position who quarterback Kyler Murray can throw to in a pinch.
Luckily for Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort, the club will have a ton of salary-cap space at their disposal during the upcoming offseason. If star-caliber players are available in free agency, the front office will have more than enough cash to lure them to the desert. Coincidentally, there happens to be a four-time Pro Bowl wideout who could be there for the taking when the signing period gets underway in March.
Mike Evans, a first-round draft pick back in 2014, has spent his entire NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What's most amazing about his stint with the franchise is that the 30-year-old has eclipsed the 1000-yard receiving mark an incredible 10 times. In fact, Evans has accomplished that feat during every one of his seasons with the Bucs.
Mike Evans would instantly become the top wideout on the Arizona Cardinals depth chart
Over the past 13 weeks, Evans has hauled in 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Tampa Bay scoring attack. Those numbers are especially impressive when you consider that journeyman Baker Mayfield is the veteran's current quarterback. In his 150 professional appearances (149 starts), Evans has been credited with 745 catches, 1,445 receiving yards and a whopping 91 scores for the Buccaneers offense.
Arizona desperately needs to add a receiver with size, and Evans certainly fits that description. At 6 foot 5, 231 pounds, the Texas native holds a distinct advantage over many of the league's cornerbacks. Diminutive Cardinals wideouts such as Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and Greg Dortch will never possess that type of physical ability.
Of course, the possibility exists that Tampa Bay will place the franchise tag on Evans. If that doesn't happen, the seventh-overall pick of the '14 draft could draw a lot of attention on the open market. Expect the Cards to be at or near the top of the list of potential suitors for Evans when the 2024 offseason rolls around.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)