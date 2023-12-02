Can the Arizona Cardinals get any worse? Predicting the final 5 games of 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are 2-10 and they could end up with the Number 1 pick in the NFL Draft if they lose out. But will that be the case?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals season has reached the month of December and the five-to-go mark. For many of us, it’s a relief, considering how poorly this team has fared in 2023 at this point, and the offseason looks far more inviting.
But the Cards still have a chance to score a few more wins before the season ends, and there are some manageable opponents on the schedule. So will they enjoy a couple of good weeks in each phase of the game and end up with an upset win or two?
Predicting the Arizona Cardinals final five games
Week 13: at Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the league’s best defenses in the takeaway category, but they haven’t fared as well when they’re not forcing fumbles or intercepting passes. If the Cardinals don’t let the Steelers force them into making reckless plays with the ball, then this game will be closer than you may think.
However, Pittsburgh has made a habit out of winning close contests all season, and they have a major edge in experience over the Cardinals. Therefore, the Cards drop this game and they head into the bye week with a 2-11 record.
Week 15: vs. San Francisco
Even an extended break giving the Arizona Cardinals two weeks of practice would be tough to overcome an elite team like the San Francisco 49ers. Sure, the Niners hit a dry spell earlier in the year, but they are coming off of three straight convincing wins following a three-game losing streak.
They do, however, have a pair of tough games coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles and vs. the Seattle Seahawks. But regardless of how much effort the Niners will need to give in those two matchups, it’s still hard to see the Cardinals winning this one. Therefore, the Niners drop Arizona to 2-12 on the season.