Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 worst draft picks of the Steve Keim era
By Jim Koch
The embattled executive made some catastrophic mistakes during his 10-year stint as the general manager of the Arizona Cardinals
Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim made headlines this past week when he leveled some criticism at quarterback Kyler Murray. The team's longtime executive rightfully suggested that fans want the two-time Pro Bowler to accept more blame for the team's failures. Especially when you consider the fact that Murray is collecting a cool $46.1 million per season.
While there may be some truth in his comments about Murray, there's no denying that Keim has some obvious faults of his own. The NFL Draft, in particular, was the Pennsylvania native's kryptonite. Keim presided over the three-day event 10 times for the Cardinals, and the overall results were not impressive.
The polarizing former GM had his moments in Arizona's "War Room" (Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker, D.J. Humphries), but was responsible for many more misses than hits. The following are the five worst draft selections of Keim's 10-year stint in the desert.