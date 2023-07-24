Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 worst draft picks of the Steve Keim era
By Jim Koch
Brandon Williams - Cornerback
Back in '16, Keim executed one of those "smartest man in the room" type of acquisitions. A valuable third-round choice was used on Brandon Williams, a former college running back who switched to cornerback during his senior campaign at Texas A&M. Based on how he performed as a cover guy at the professional level, it may have been a better idea for Williams to remain on the offensive side of the ball.
Thrust into the starting lineup during his first pro contest, Williams was quickly exposed by the New England Patriots passing attack. After missing a hand signal that changed the coverage in the secondary from zone to man, the 6 foot, 200 pounder gave up a crucial touchdown pass that led to an opening-day loss for the Cardinals. It was pretty much all downhill from there for the overrated Williams.
In 51 total appearances (three starts) for the Cards, Williams was credited with 39 tackles and five passes defensed. After being waived by the club in August of '19, the Texas native caught on with the New York Giants. The six games that Williams appeared in for the "G-Men" would be the final six appearances of his National Football League career.