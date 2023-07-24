Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 worst draft picks of the Steve Keim era
By Jim Koch
Andy Isabella - Wide Receiver
The second-round pick that Keim obtained in the Rosen trade was not used wisely. At first glance, wide receiver Andy Isabella seemed to be a perfect fit for former head coach Kliff Kingsbury's "Air Raid" offense. Unfortunately, the pass-catcher who excelled at the University of Massachusetts turned out to be a dud with Arizona.
At just 5 foot 9,188 pounds, Isabella relied on his speed to be effective. The Ohio native's contributions to the Cardinals, however, were few and far between. In the 41 contests he appeared in, Isabella hauled in 33 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns for the squad.
Isabella's time with the Cards came to an end when he was waived in October of last year. A week later, the wideout was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. When all was said and done, Isabella did not live up to the promise that went along with being the 62nd-overall selection of the '19 draft.