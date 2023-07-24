Arizona Cardinals: Top 5 worst draft picks of the Steve Keim era
By Jim Koch
Jonathan Cooper - Guard
The first opening-round choice that Keim made for Arizona back in 2013 was far from memorable. Jonathan Cooper, a bulldozing guard out of the University of North Carolina, was drafted seventh overall. To state that the Cardinals didn't get the proper payback on such a huge investment would be a severe understatement.
Things began to go south for Cooper right away. During the Cards' third preseason game in August of '13, the 6 foot 2, 308 pounder broke his left fibula. There is a large contingent of observers who believe that Cooper was never the same following the unfortunate setback.
Cooper would go on to appear in a mere 24 matchups for Arizona, and got the starting nod in just 11 of them. Keim gave up on the North Carolina native after a measly two campaigns, adding the blocker to the trade package that brought sack artist Chandler Jones to the franchise. After brief stints with several organizations, Cooper's pro career officially came to an end in 2019.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)