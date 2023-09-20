3 Zach Ertz trades to fuel the Caleb Williams tank
The Cardinals may as well embrace the tank
By Ryan Heckman
2. The Dallas Cowboys could go all-in on 2023 with a Zach Ertz trade
There has been no more dominant team, in terms of point differential, than the Dallas Cowboys through two weeks. Outscoring their opponents 70-10 through Week 2, Dallas has looked unstoppable.
Now, to be fair to the rest of the league, the Cowboys have also gone up against the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets. The games haven't exactly been playoff-caliber matchups for the Cowboys.
For a couple of years, Dak Prescott was used to having a reliable pass catcher at tight end in Dalton Schultz. Now, the team is using a few different guys there like Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and second-round rookie Luke Schoonmaker.
While Schoonmaker looks to be their guy of the future, adding Ertz right now would make a ton of sense. He'd be a plug-and-play weapon for Dak to use en route to a Super Bowl run this year. He'd also be a fantastic mentor for Schoonmaker.