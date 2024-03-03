At the right price, the Cardinals need to consider bringing in cornerback J.C. Jackson
This could be a low risk-high reward deal for the Cardinals.
By Brandon Ray
This past week the New England Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him from the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Jackson was with the Patriots from 2018-2021 where he established himself as a shutdown corner in his last two seasons with New England. He snagged 17 interceptions from 2020-2021 and had 23 pass deflections in his last season with the Patriots.
After not being able to agree to a contract with the Patriots, Jackson signed a massive 5-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, just to be traded back to the Patriots after only over a season playing with the Chargers. His play massively declined with the Chargers, which led to him being traded back to New England but he could not improve his play again in the same defensive scheme that built him up early on in his career.
The Arizona Cardinals have a need to improve the secondary and at the right price, Monti Ossenfort needs to explore the idea of bringing in the veteran cornerback. It’s not about what you have done overall, but more so what have you done recently. Jackson has been a liability and has not been able to keep up his high-level play, but we cannot ignore what kind of player Jackson has shown to be.
With the Cardinals having $56.8 million to spend in free agency per overthecap.com, if the Cardinals are able to acquire Jackson on a low risk-high reward deal, Monti Ossenfort would be giving Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis a proven corner who needs a fresh start. With Gannon and his coaching staff looking to show that they can work together to boost the Cardinals’ franchise, Jackson would be a good fit as a player who is looking to bounce back from the last two seasons he has had.
Jackson would be able to come in, help bring stability in the secondary and the other defenders around him can learn for the future.