4 awful stats from Week 4 the Arizona Cardinals cannot repeat vs. Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals did not look good defensively in Week 4, and regardless of who they have playing in the unit, there are four stats they cannot repeat.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Letting one receiver torch them for 24.7 yards per catch
Last week, Christian McCaffrey stole the show, meaning almost everyone forgot how effective Brandon Aiyuk was in catching the football. While McCaffrey racked up seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, Aiyuk impressed fantasy football players everywhere, racking up six receptions for 148 yards and an astounding 24.7 yards per reception.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Bengals have a star receiver in Ja’Marr Chase who can make huge plays when Burrow calls his number. Therefore, corners Marco Wilson and Kei’Trel Clark have got to step up if they plan on stopping Chase, or else it will be another long game for the Cardinals passing defense.
If they can prevent Chase from making big plays, however, Burrow could have a tough time connecting elsewhere, which could lead the Redbirds to contain this high-potential but currently struggling Cincinnati offense. If they can, it will take a huge weight off Joshua Dobbs’ and the offense’s shoulders.