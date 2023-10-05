Raising Zona
4 awful stats from Week 4 the Arizona Cardinals cannot repeat vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals did not look good defensively in Week 4, and regardless of who they have playing in the unit, there are four stats they cannot repeat.

By Sion Fawkes

Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Blake Gillikin
Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

3 - Averaging 39.0 yards per punt

What happened to the preseason sensation that was Nolan Cooney? It’s hard to believe that in late August, Cooney looked like a guy the Arizona Cardinals could just send out there and do his job without any flaws. That all ended yesterday after the Cards cut Cooney and signed the intriguing Blake Gillikin

Gillikin had a good stint with the New Orleans Saints over the past two seasons, but if he repeats Cooney’s performance in his Cardinals debut, he just put a lot of unnecessary pressure on a defense that can’t handle a lot of it. And although the Bengals offense has been the league’s worst throughout the first four weeks of the season, recent history tells us they are still too good of a unit to give short fields to. 

Therefore, Gillikin will face some pressure this week in delivering a promising debut. If that’s the case, the decimated Cardinals defense will thank him. 

