4 potential backup quarterbacks the Arizona Cardinals can sign in the 2024 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals could roll with Clayton Tune as the backup next season, or they could look for a more proven name to fill the role.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals could use a more proven talent than Clayton Tune to be the backup quarterback in 2024. Tune may factor in as a fair developmental guy, but he hasn’t shown us he’s capable of being a reliable QB2 should Kyler Murray go down with an injury and miss extended time.
Therefore, the Cardinals should look to free agency and sign someone to a one or two-year deal to fill the void while Tune continues to develop. Luckily for the Cardinals, quite a few quarterbacks may find themselves on the market come March 2024, and general manager Monti Ossenfort would do well to bring one of the following four names to the desert.
The top two are proven players in this league who can put up solid play when called upon. The other two aren’t good fixtures to start for extended periods, but there are reasons why they would also make good consolation prizes should the Cards look for a backup quarterback yet fail to land the No. 1 or No. 2 name on this list.
4 potential backup quarterbacks for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Jacoby Brissett, Washington
Jacoby Brissett should be the top name on the Cardinals list should they seek to sign a proven backup. And who better than someone familiar with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, as the latter coached Brissett when they were both in Cleveland last year?
While it’s true Brissett doesn’t have an outstanding track record from a wins and losses standpoint, sitting at just 18-30, he has enough experience to start for an extended period, as he has started at least 11 games in a season three times over the course of his career.
Given his familiarity with Petzing, Brissett would be the best overall choice to make the desert his next stop.