Top 5 bargain-basement additions the Arizona Cardinals can make
There are several intriguing free agents who would likely give the Arizona Cardinals a sizable discount at this point in the offseason,
By Jim Koch
Rex Burkhead - Running Back
If the season was to begin today, journeyman Corey Clement would be the number-one backup at running back behind starter James Conner. Many fans believed that Ossenfort would use a draft selection to address the issue, but the GM completely ignored the position. Luckily for Ossenfort, there are free-agent ball-carriers who are still looking for work.
Rex Burkhead, a 10-year pro from the Houston Texans, could be a solid fit with the Cardinals. In stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Patriots and Texans, the 33-year-old has amassed 1,908 rushing yards, 1,534 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns. While his age may be far from ideal, the versatile Burkhead could form an interesting combination with a bruising back like Conner.
The 5 foot 10, 215 pound Burkhead is two years removed from a solid performance with the Texans. In 16 appearances (five starts) back in 2021, the former University of Nebraska product contributed 613 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns to the Houston offense. The Kentucky native was used mostly as a pass-catcher last fall, and could likely be utilized in a similar role (and possibly more) for the Arizona scoring attack in 2023.