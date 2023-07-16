Top 5 bargain-basement additions the Arizona Cardinals can make
There are several intriguing free agents who would likely give the Arizona Cardinals a sizable discount at this point in the offseason,
By Jim Koch
Anthony Averett - Cornerback
Back in '21, cornerback Anthony Averett put up some impressive numbers for the Baltimore Ravens. In 14 starts, the former University of Alabama product totaled 54 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed during a contract year. Averett went on to ink a one-season deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, but a broken thumb put a damper on his lone campaign with the "Silver and Black".
Though the coaching staff would deny it, the Cards could use an experienced cover guy added to the mix. Antonio Hamilton is fine, but he's definitely a step down from what the franchise has had at the position in the recent past. Top-notch performers such as Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy Jr. are no longer around, and Arizona has replaced the pair with some younger corners.
At 28 years of age, Averett is by no means old. In fact, the former fourth-round choice could quite possibly be in the prime of his NFL career. Averett would be an inexpensive addition to the locker room who has the potential to pay off in a big way for what has become a youthful Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks room.