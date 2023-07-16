Top 5 bargain-basement additions the Arizona Cardinals can make
There are several intriguing free agents who would likely give the Arizona Cardinals a sizable discount at this point in the offseason,
By Jim Koch
Byron Pringle - Wide Receiver
Arizona's wide receivers contingent took a massive hit when DeAndre Hopkins was released. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is now the number-one guy, but the depth behind him is loaded with question marks. With that thought in mind, Ossenfort could look to add another pass-catcher to the roster sometime soon.
Many of the league's followers may not have heard of Byron Pringle, but the 29-year-old has quietly averaged 13.4 yards on 77 career receptions. Back in 2018, the former Kansas State University product signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Four years later, Pringle agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears, but a calf injury all but derailed his '22 campaign.
Just two seasons ago, Pringle hauled in 42 passes for 568 yards and five scores for the high-flying Chiefs scoring attack. With that performance on his professional resume, you can rest assured that the 6 foot 1, 203 pounder will soon find a home. If the stars align, the talented Pringle could make the Cardinals his third National Football League destination sometime in the coming weeks.