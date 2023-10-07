Bengals vs. Cardinals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Trust James Conner)
James Conner could find the end zone in Week 5.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals will face-off in an interconference showdown in Week 5.
If you want my best bet for the game, check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, we're going to talk touchdowns. I have three players who I'm going to be betting on to find the end zone on Sunday. Let's dive into it.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Bengals vs. Cardinals
- James Conner Anytime TD (+115)
- Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+305)
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-135)
James Conner Anytime TD (+115)
James Conner is in the midst of a fantastic season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry through his first four starts. Now, he gets to face a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.1 yards per rush.
I'm shocked we're about to get plus-money on Conner to find the end zone for the third time this season.
Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+305)
Nobody is talking about Zach Ertz, but the Cardinals tightend has hauled in 20 receptions for 136 yards to get his 2023 campaign started.
He hasn't found the end zone yet this season, but it's only a matter of time before he scores. At +305, it's one of the best value bets on the board.
Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-135)
If we have to bet on a Bengal to score a touchdown, let's stick to Joe Mixon. He only has one touchdown on the year, but now he gets to face a Cardinals defense that's allowing 4.4 yards per carry and 1.8 rushing touchdowns per game, which is the second most in the NFL.
If we bet on him, at least it'll soften the blow when he inevitably finds the end zone.
If you want to tail any of these plays, or place some touchdown bets of your own, be sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000! This offer isn't going to last forever so be sure to click the link below to sign up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!