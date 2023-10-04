Bengals vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 5
A full betting preview for NFL Week 5 action between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Despite being 1-3 on the year, the Arizona Cardinals have already outperformed people's expectations, staying in the game in two of their three losses.
Now, they get to host the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also 1-3 but have significantly underperformed compared to preseason expectations.
Bengals vs. Cardinals odds, spread, and total for NFL Week 5
Bengals vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Bengals are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Bengals' last five road games
- Bengals are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The Cardinals are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 home games
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
Bengals vs. Cardinals injury reports
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- Cam Taylor-Britt - CB - Questionable
- Akeem Davis-Gaither - LB - Questionable
- Irv Smith Jr. - TE - Questionable
- Tee Higgins - WR - Questionable
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Kyler Murray - QB - PUP-R
- Keaontay Ingram - RB - Questionable
- Jonathan Ledbetter - DE - Questionable
- Josh Woods - LB - Questionable
- Garrett Williams - CB - NFI-R
Bengals vs. Cardinals how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cincinnati Bengals Record:1-3
- Arizona Cardinals Record: 1-3
Bengals vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: It's time to stop pointing to Burrow's calf injury as a reason for his poor play. He hasn't just been below average, he's been downright bad. He has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season, completing just 57.8% of passes while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. If the Bengals want to get back into this season, they need Burrow to turn things around in a hurry.
Arizona Cardinals
James Conner: I don't think enough people are giving James Conner enough credit for how well he has played this season. Through the first four games, he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns. He's given quarterback Joshua Dobbs a ton of support and if he keeps up this level of play, the Cardinals are going to be a dangerous squad for a lot of teams to play.
Bengals vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
It's time for us to stop expecting the Bengals to bounce back in a breakout performance. They may just be a bad football team this season and it could be time for us to accept that notion. Heading into Week 5, they rank dead last in the NFL in net yards per play. That's right, even worse than teams like the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have played some solid football and are 14th in the league in net yards per play.
If we forget about past seasons and base our evaluations on this season alone, there's no bet on the board more obvious than the Cardinals as underdogs at home on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
