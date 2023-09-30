Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4 (James Conner still undervalued)
Giving you the two best prop bets to wager on for the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Nobody believed in the Arizona Cardinals this season, but now they're coming off the biggest upset of 2023, beating the Dallas Cowboys as 12.5-point favorites.
Despite that win, oddsmakers and bettors still don't respect this team. They're 14-point underdogs in Week 5 to the 49ers. If you want to see my best bet for the game, check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, I have a couple of player props I'm targeting for this game that I'm going to break down. Let's have some faith in the Cardinals.
If you ant to get in on the action, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager. Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer!
Now, let's talk player props.
Cardinals vs. 49ers prop bets
- James Conner OVER 52.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Marquise Browns OVER 4.5 receptions (+124)
James Conner OVER 52.5 rushing yards (-114)
The Cardinals rushing attack has been fantastic through the first three weeks. In fact, they're second in the NFL in yards per carry, averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per rush. I'm shocked the total on James Conner's rushing yards this week is just 52.5, considering his averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 88.7 yards per game.
It also helps that the 49ers are 11th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry ahead of this week.
Marquise Browns OVER 4.5 receptions (+124)
Marquise Browns has been the go to receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. He leads the team in targets with 22 and he's tied for the lead in receptions at 14. He's also the only real option at the wideout position with Zach Ertz being the No. 2 option in the passing game at tight end.
Brown has gone over 4.5 receptions in each of his last two games and I love that we can get plus-money on him to haul in at least five passes once again.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!