Best NFL prop bets for Cardinals vs. Rams in NFL Week 6
Without James Conner, the Cardinals will need to lean on their journeyman quarterback, but he might actually be up to the task against the Rams.
By Josh Yourish
This season, the Arizona Cardinals are only 1-4, but it definitely feels like they’ve overachieved to this point in the season. A big reason for that is James Conner and the run-game, but now Conner is out for this NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
With no James Conner, Joshua Dobbs will need to carry the Cardinals even more. Here are my three prop bets for this week.
Best NFL prop bets for Cardinals vs. Rams
- Joshua Dobbs over long completion over 35.5 yards
- Joshua Dobbs over 19.5 rushing yards
- Puka Nacua over 5.5 receptions
Joshua Dobbs over long completion over 35.5 yards
The Rams have been a good defense against the pass this season which is a surprise after they traded away Jalen Ramsey. However, the team is struggling to limit big plays.
The Rams rank 25th in yards per completion at 10.9 yards. That’s why I think Dobbs will hit a deep ball or two to Rondale Moore or Hollywood Brown in this game.
Joshua Dobbs over 19.5 rushing yards
The Cardinals biggest strength is the rushing attack and Dobbs is absolutely part of that. Arizona ranks second in yards per rush at 5.5, which isn’t what you’d expect from a team with an aging James Conner as the primary back.
Emari Demercado wasn’t as efficient last week, running it 10 times for 45 yards, but part of that is Dobbs wasn’t involved. He only ran the ball three times for one yard despite being second on the team in rushing yards this season and averaging 28.4 yards per game. The Rams are 22nd in yards per rush defensively and I think Arizona recognizes the importance of involving Dobbs in the ground game.
Puka Nacua over 5.5 receptions
There was an expectation that Nacua’s production would take a big dip with Cooper Kupp coming back, but that wasn’t the case last week. Nacua caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles and I expect his reception totals to stay up.
The Rams are second in pass attempts and the Cardinals allow a 72% completion rate which is 29th in football.
