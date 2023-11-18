Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Texans in Week 11
Giving out the three best player props to bet on for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has lit a spark under the Texans franchise and has the team playing competitively through the first two months of the regular season. Stroud will try to carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, who got its second win of the season last week in Murray's first game of the year.
I found two Cardinals props that might fly under the radar and a Texans prop involving one of their more exciting playmakers.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Texans in Week 11
- Tank Dell OVER 4.5 receptions (-115)
- Trey McBride OVER 54.5 receiving yards (-110)
- Kyler Murray UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns (-160)
Tank Dell OVER 4.5 receptions
The rookie wide receiver has quickly become one of the explosive playmakers on the Texans this season. Dell has 34 receptions (57 targets) for 510 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.
The wideout has seen an uptick in targets over the last two games, recording 25 targets, which is a good sign heading into this week’s game.
Last week against the Bengals, Dell had six receptions (14 targets) for 56 yards. The rookie receiver has gone OVER 4.5 receptions in four out of eight games. Arizona boundary cornerbacks leave much to be desired, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Stroud lean on his fellow rookie for the third consecutive game.
Trey McBride OVER 54.5 receiving yards
The second-year tight end finally had that breakout game last week that everybody had been waiting for. McBride had eight receptions (nine targets) for 131 yards in Arizona’s two-point win over Atlanta.
McBride has become a playmaker within the Cardinals’ offense over the last three games, averaging seven receptions for 82.7 yards per game.
He will try to build off Week 10’s performance against the Texans’ defense, which is ranked 25th in DVOA-TE and allows 70.2 yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com. The Cardinals receiver room is solid with Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore. But they need a big target in the middle of the field, and that’s where McBride can step in on Sunday.
Kyler Murray UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns
Murray didn’t show any signs of rust in his regular season debut last week against Atlanta. The dual-threat quarterback completed 19-of-32 passes for 249 yards and an interception. He also had 33 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Heading into this week, Murray might throw his first touchdown of the season, but it might be hard for him to get two against the Texans.
This season, Houston has only allowed nine passing TDs (tied for second-best in the NFL) and one passing touchdown per game at home. I usually don’t like playing UNDER at a -166 price, but this doesn’t seem like a good matchup for the Cardinals’ passing offense.
