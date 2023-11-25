Best NFL prop bets for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 12 (Bet on Trey McBride)
Betting odds, pick and best prop bets for Sunday's NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.
By Jovan Alford
The Los Angeles Rams will try to complete the two-game season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. The Rams have won two consecutive NFC West games, while the Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a tough loss last week to the Texans.
I found two Cardinals props that provide great value and a Rams prop involving a returning member of their offense.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 12
- Trey McBride OVER 48.5 receiving yards (-120)
- Kyren Williams UNDER 63.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Matt Prater OVER 1.5 field goals made (-105)
Trey McBride OVER 48.5 receiving yards (-120)
The second-year tight end couldn’t match his production from Week 10 (eight receptions for 131 yards) in last week’s game against the Texans, but I see him having another solid performance on Sunday vs. Los Angeles.
The Rams’ defense has struggled to defend opposing tight ends, allowing 56.3 receiving yards per game. Los Angeles is also ranked an unflattering 30th in DVOA-TE, per ftnfantasy.com. In his last four starts, McBride has gone over 48.5 receiving yards twice. The Cardinals’ passing game can’t win consistently on the outside, so they need McBride to do what he can in the middle of the field.
Kyren Williams UNDER 63.5 rushing yards (-115)
The last time we saw Williams on the field, he gashed the Cardinals’ defense for a season-high 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. The Notre Dame running back has missed the last four games because of a sprained ankle, but he will make his return on Sunday.
Based on what he did against the Cardinals earlier this season, bettors might be overly excited to take the over on Williams’ rushing yards prop. However, he’s only gone OVER 63.5 rushing yards in four out of six games this season.
Even though the Cardinals’ defense is giving up 132.1 rushing yards per game, the best bet is the UNDER, as head coach Sean McVay won’t likely give Williams a large workload in his first game back.
Matt Prater OVER 1.5 field goals made (-105)
If you are looking for a field goals prop to bet on this week, Matt Prater is your best to hit over 1.5 field goals on Sunday. Arizona’s veteran kicker has gone OVER 1.5 field goals in five out of 11 games, which includes Week 6 against the Rams (3-for-3 FGs).
The Rams are ranked 31st in field goal attempts per game (2.8), which is a complement to how their defense plays in the red zone. However, if you’re the Cardinals, this is a great game to use Prater, as he can make field goals from 50+ yards.
