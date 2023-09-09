BetMGM Arizona Sign-Up Bonus: Bet $10, Get $200 Even if the Cardinals Lose!
Bet $10 on the Cardinals and win an instant $200 bonus from BetMGM
By Joe Summers
The Cardinals might not win many games this season, but you can kick things off with a HUGE win in Week 1 thanks to BetMGM's exclusive Arizona sign-up bonus.
New users who bet $10 or more on the Cardinals will INSTANTLY win $200 just for trying. See below how to sign up and claim this limited-time offer.
BetMGM Arizona Sign-Up Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on the Cardinals vs. Commanders in Week 1, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. That's +2000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps to secure your $200 win:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
3. Deposit and bet at least $10 on Arizona
Boom! Once you place your bet, you'll INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
You can turn around and use those bonus funds on the Cardinals or look at a different game entirely. BetMGM offers odds on all of the major sports as well as smaller ones and international competitions, ensuring you're not limited to just the top action.
You must be a new BetMGM user to claim this exclusive offer and it's only available for a short time. Lock in a guaranteed profit right now by signing up for BetMGM today!
Cardinals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total at BetMGM
Arizona is one of the largest underdogs in Week 1, but you'll win no matter how you back the Cardinals. Whether it's a moneyline or spread pick, a player prop or even a parlay is up to you!
Up-to-the-minute live odds updates give users more chances to win, and the user-friendly interface and easily-labeled sections make it easy to find your favorite picks.
You'll also love BetMGM's rewards program, helpful tutorials, exclusive odds boosts and responsible gaming tools. Sign up for BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.