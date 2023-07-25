BetMGM AZ Sign-Up Bonus: $1,000 for Any NFL Futures Bet
Make a big bet on any NFL Futures pick, get a second-chance bonus if you miss at BetMGM AZ
If you’re not optimistic about Arizona’s season this fall, I don’t blame you, BUT that doesn’t mean you can’t still cash in.
Cardinals fans who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona and deposit $10 or more will be rewarded with a second-chance bonus worth up to $1,000!
Here’s how you can give yourself two chances to win big this fall:
BetMGM Arizona Bonus
If you miss your first bet at BetMGM Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook Arizona (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
Once you’ve completed each step above, your first bet at BetMGM will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
Now let’s get you started on placing that first bet.
NFL Futures Bets at BetMGM
You can already bet on the NFL at BetMGM in several different ways even though the upcoming season is still several weeks away!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section where you can explore all of the available betting options.
You can bet on anything from preseason and Week 1 matchups to who will win NFL MVP, Super Bowl LVIII and much more!
You can also bet on season-long player props in case there’s a Cardinals player you really feel confident about this year.
Don’t let a rebuilding Cardinals season get you down. Sign up with BetMGM Arizona today to give yourself two chances to win big this NFL season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.