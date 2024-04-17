Biggest draft steals in Cardinals history
6. Michael Pittman
A fourth-round pick in 1998, Michael Pittman went on to spend 11 years in the NFL, which is a long time for a running back. The first four years of his career were with the Cardinals and by Year 3, he was a legitimate offensive weapon. In the 2000 season, Pittman had nearly 1,300 scrimmage yards and in 2001, he went for over 1,100 scrimmage yards. He had five straight years where he had over 1,000 scrimmage yards.
While Pittman only spent four years with the Cardinals, he belongs on this list because he continued to do major damage in the league even after leaving Arizona. Pittman also won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in the 2003 season, so he made the most of his career despite being a fourth-round draft choice.
5. Alex Okafor
With a fourth-round pick in 2013, the Cardinals nabbed Alex Okafor out of Texas. By Year 2, he became a big-time contributor for Arizona, notching 8.0 sacks that year, which was a career-high for him. He never had that many sacks again but he always managed to at least tally a few each year.
Okafor spent four years in the desert, finishing his Cardinals career with 13.5 sacks. He played for the Saints for two years and finished his career with a three-year stint in Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season and had 31.5 sacks during his nine-year NFL career. Not bad for a fourth-round pick.