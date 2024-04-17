Biggest draft steals in Cardinals history
4. Reggie Wells
In 2003, the Cardinals selected Reggie Wells out of the powerhouse known as Clarion in the sixth round. By the second year of his career, Wells started every game at left guard, which became a common sight for Cardinals fans during that time.
Wells went on to start 90 games at left guard during his seven years with the team and started all 16 games in five of his seven seasons. While Wells jumped between three different teams in the final three years of his career, a sixth-round pick out of Clarion spending 10 years in the NFL and starting 93 total games and appearing in 119 games is massive.
3. Steve Breaston
Finding a star wide receiver in the fifth round isn't easy but the Cardinals managed to do so when they took Steve Breaston in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The Michigan product didn't do much as a rookie but by Year 2, he became an explosive threat for the Cardinals offense.
During that 2008 season, Breaston hauled in 77 receptions for 1,006 yards and three touchdowns. A fifth-round pick going on to tally over 1,000 receiving yards is a monumental feat and while he didn't eclipse those totals again, he had over 700 yards in 2009 and 2010.
In 2011, Breaston signed with the Chiefs and had another solid season, totaling 785 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Breaston played six seasons in the NFL and recorded 3,387 yards, which isn't bad at all for a fifth-rounder.