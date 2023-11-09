Top 3 biggest surprises so far for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-8, but they have seen their fair share of surprises so far in 2023 that could continue to impress in the season’s second half.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rookie class
During the Steve Keim years, there weren’t many standout rookies on the Arizona Cardinals, but the Monti Ossenfort era seemingly changed that in a half-season. Paris Johnson Jr. quickly became a “set and forget” piece to an offensive line that badly needed talent while third-round pick Michael Wilson has given us every implication that the WR2 position is his floor.
BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams were two players who needed time to recover from injuries, and both have been at least respectable when called upon. Kei’Trel Clark didn’t look good as a starter, but considering his status as a sixth-round pick, he more than held his own in five starts and could provide depth in the future.
Dante Stills and Emari Demercado are perhaps the two biggest surprises, with the former logging three starts in eight games. Stills struggled early, but since Week 5, he has been a pivotal piece, logging 2.5 sacks, four tackles behind the line, and four quarterback hits. Demercado was not drafted, but has proven to be a solid pickup following the NFL draft given his production at running back.