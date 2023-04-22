Bijan Robinson is an intriguing first-round option for the Arizona Cardinals
University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson would elevate the Arizona Cardinals scoring attack to an elite level.
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and the speculation about what the Arizona Cardinals will do with their opening-round pick continues. Most of the fans prefer edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., but general manager Monti Ossenfort may be looking to trade back. If he does, there's a very good chance that the Cards would have to wave goodbye to the University of Alabama stud.
A perfect scenario for Ossenfort and his cohorts would be to move down in Round 1 and still come away with a blue-chip prospect. Arizona has a plethora of holes to fill, but there's one particular position that is being overlooked.
Talk to any member of the "Red Sea", and they'd likely tell you that the Cardinals don't have a glaring need at the running back spot. James Conner, a 27-year-old workhorse, is currently the top option on the depth chart. Even so, would the veteran's presence preclude Ossenfort from adding the nation's best ball-carrier to the Redbirds' backfield?
Very few would argue with the fact that University of Texas star Bijan Robinson is a flat-out stud. In fact, there are a legion of draft experts who believe that the 21-year-old could actually be a top 15 selection. Based on that prognostication, the Cards could conceivably move back 10 or so spots and still land the highly-touted Robinson.
The addition of Bijan Robinson would do wonders for the Arizona Cardinals rushing attack
It's exciting to imagine a one-two combination featuring Robinson and Conner. Add quarterback Kyler Murray's legs to the mix, and Arizona would suddenly be in possession of one of the league's most-lethal rushing attacks. Having talented backs like Robinson and Conner to lean on could also go a long way in helping Murray get his game back on track.
During his 10 appearances in 2021, Robinson racked up 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Longhorns. The 6 foot, 215 pounder also flashed pass-catching ability, totaling 26 receptions, 295 receiving yards and an additional four scores that season.
Last fall, Robinson busted out for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. The Tucson, Arizona native also amassed another 314 yards and two scores on his 19 catches in 2022.
The current offseason has offered very little excitement for those of us who put our hearts and souls into the team. Ossenfort needs to shake things up a bit with a move that's guaranteed to get the Cardinals back into the headlines. Acquiring college football's number-one rated running back with their top-overall choice would certainly do the trick.
(Statistics provided by College Football Reference)