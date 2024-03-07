Bills might have gifted Cardinals a perfect defensive leader in free agency
Could this be worth the risk?
The Arizona Cardinals need to find some talented players to add to their defense this offseason and Tre'Davious White could be an intriguing name to watch in free agency. White, a former first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft, was a force during his first few years in the league but he's been riddled with injuries in recent years.
In 2021, White had an ACL injury that ended his season and also sidelined him for 2022. In 2023, White tore his Achilles, which sidelined him for that year after just four games. Now you're probably wondering why I'm linking White to the Cardinals here when he's been injury-prone in recent years. Well, when White is healthy, he's talented and a good leader. If the Cardinals were to sign him to a one-year "prove it" deal, this is something fans could potentially get on board with.
Could Tre'Davious White make sense for the Cardinals?
The Cardinals are in serious need of revamping their secondary and signing White to a one-year deal could be the first step in trying to revamp this area on the roster. Taking a chance on injury-prone players can be worth the risk sometimes and this was proven when Robert Alford came to Arizona and stepped up in the secondary.
White's last healthy season came in 2020 when he finished the season with a PFF grade of 74.5 and an impressive coverage grade of 77.9. Now, of course, this was three years ago so the injuries do need to be taken into consideration here but when White is healthy, he's a really good player.
All of this being said, some Cardinals fans might be wary of the team bringing White in due to his recent injury history and that's perfectly understandable. He's played in just 10 games over the past two seasons and is entering his age-29 season so this would be a risky signing but maybe it'd end up panning out.
Is it worth the risk?