5 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason
While the NFL playoffs are about to be in full swing, the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason has arrived, and there is a lot to expect.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2024 offseason with way more hope than they had back in January 2023 when they were in the process of finding a new general manager and coach to lead the then-hopeless franchise into a new era. For 2024, general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon will seek for the team to take the next step in the hopes of building something relevant, and they can easily put together a dream offseason.
With so many draft picks and cap space, plus a more positive outlook overall, it doesn’t hurt to make more than a few bold predictions for the upcoming offseason. We’re talking about how this team will nail free agency, the NFL Draft, and even how they will work their way back into at least one prime time slot.
While 2023 didn’t deliver good results in the win-loss column, there was also nothing even remotely bold to project given the nature of an impending roster makeover. But that isn’t the case for 2024, so it’s time to get excited over what may happen from now until July.
5 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals offseason
1 - The Cardinals sign one high-profile free agent
While it’s too early to know who will test the free agent market in 2024, we do know there will be quite a few high-profile free agents around. General manager Monti Ossenfort will still be rather conservative in March, but he will also lure one big name to Glendale thanks to the amount of cap space the Redbirds can work with.
Preferably, this high-profile free agent will be on defense, either at interior defensive line or at cornerback. Receiver is the spot that needs improvement offensively, along with guard, but with such a deep draft class, Ossenfort could opt to forgo the latter positions and focus on bringing a big name on defense to Arizona.