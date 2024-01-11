5 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason
While the NFL playoffs are about to be in full swing, the Arizona Cardinals 2024 offseason has arrived, and there is a lot to expect.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - The Cardinals take six future starters in the draft’s first three rounds
Monti Ossenfort found starting-caliber talent in his first four picks (and Dante Stills) this past season with Paris Johnson leading the charge. Therefore, it’s not incredibly far-fetched to believe Ossenfort will strike again in April and land six starters, either in 2024 or beyond, in the upcoming draft.
This class is ultra-deep, especially at positions the Arizona Cardinals desperately need to address, like offensive line and receiver. Meanwhile, the interior defensive line will be in high demand toward the middle rounds, and Ossenfort will find a Dante Stills-like gem in the rough.
3 - The Cardinals surprisingly get a good deal for Zaven Collins
While it’s tough to see Ossenfort trading Zaven Collins for anything more than a Day 3 pick, there is always an executive out there who may think differently. No, that wasn’t the case when the Cards sent Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick, but he also never lived anywhere near expectations during his time in Arizona.
Collins didn’t play well in 2023, but we must also account for the position switch and the fact he was a highly productive linebacker in 2022. If another front office is interested in acquiring Collins and moving him back to linebacker, then Ossenfort will gladly trade him for a third-rounder, and with 31 other teams looking for former first-round talent, there’s a chance he gets such an offer.