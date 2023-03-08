3 ultra-bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals free agency in 2023
2 - Cards sign TWO prize free agents
Without name-dropping, there are several big-time free agents the Arizona Cardinals can lure to the desert. While these prize free agents may not be the youngest, their experience will provide excellent leadership for the team if the two trades I mentioned in the previous section go through. Or perhaps, when.
Preferably, these two free agents land on the offensive and defensive lines, which will help build the Cards from the inside-out. Doing so will help establish a push on the defensive line, and better protection on the offensive line for Kyler Murray plus his potential stand-in.
If the Cardinals invest heavily in their lines, expect better overall play in the trenches, which will also lead to a better pass rush and rushing defense, two areas that cursed the Cardinals in 2022. Meanwhile, an improved offensive line should also help negate penalties that hurt the Redbirds during the entire Kliff Kingsbury era.
And finally, more money spent on the offensive line will let the Cards invest more in edge, cornerback, running back, and potentially receiver when the NFL Draft arrives in late April. So expect Ossenfort to spend big on both sides of the line.