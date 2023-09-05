3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 1 of 2023
Will the Arizona Cardinals defy their critics and kick off the 2023 season on the right note? Here are three bold predictions saying they will.
By Sion Fawkes
After months of anticipation, Week 1 of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 season is finally upon us and the Washington Commanders are on the slate. This is the Redbirds first opportunity to silence the critics and show that they are a better team than many are making them out to be.
They have heard the naysayers talk since free agency began in March. But in actuality, no one knows this team better than those 53 men on the roster (and the 17 men on the practice squad), coaches, executives, and team personnel.
That said, expect the Cards to establish their identity this week with the running game on offense and through the pass rush on defense. You can also look for a secret weapon to emerge at a position you least expect. That identity and this secret weapon are the focal points of this week’s bold predictions.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1
1 - James Conner and Keaontay Ingram combined for 125 rushing yards
We didn’t see them often in the preseason, but that’s okay. We already know James Conner is a bruiser, and Keaontay Ingram showed off the same style when he got a few carries last month.
Both backs are willing to run between the tackles, and the Arizona Cardinals have a pair of talented ones anchoring the offensive line in Paris Johnson and D.J. Humphries. They also have a reliable guard in Will Hernandez, plus a pair of newcomers in Hjalte Froholdt and Elijah Wilkinson who seem to fit in well.
The Cards also have at least one willing lead blocker in Trey McBride. And don’t be surprised if Geoff Swaim or Jesse Luketa (played some fullback in preseason) get in on the action.
Overall, the Cards have a chance to overpower the Commanders respectable defensive line in Week 1. And with a pair of talented backs, they should have fresh legs on the field at all times.