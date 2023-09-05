3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 1 of 2023
Will the Arizona Cardinals defy their critics and kick off the 2023 season on the right note? Here are three bold predictions saying they will.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Three different Cardinals record a sack
Whether it was the supposedly poor defensive line or the unproven pass rush, the Arizona Cardinals front seven made shockwaves in the preseason. Now they have a chance to translate that success into a game that counts, and they will do so seamlessly.
Even if the pass rush gets off to a rusty start, it’s still more than possible that three different Cardinals will record a sack this Sunday. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was brought down behind the line three times in 22 dropbacks in his only regular season appearance last season. If you do the math, that’s a 13.6% sack rate on dropbacks.
Sure, it’s an ultra-small sample size, but nonetheless, it indicates that Howell may hold onto the ball for a while. Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins, and Cameron Thomas could end up with a field day, and that will provide an incredible confidence booster moving forward. This pass rush can be something special, and they will climb another rung this week.