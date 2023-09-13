3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 2 looking to build off of a sensational defensive performance in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.
By Sion Fawkes
Last week, getting bold was a stretch, because we had no idea what the Arizona Cardinals were going to look like. If you listened to the naysayers, then you probably expected a blowout loss, even against a team with a weak offense that the Washington Commanders have.
But the Cardinals defense exceeded everyone’s expectations, and they effectively put a dent into the “tanking narrative.” In Week 2, that defense gets to face an offense that failed to generate a single point last Sunday, and if the unit remains focused, then the Redbirds will put up some remarkable numbers once again.
How good might things get for Dennis Gardeck, Kyzir White, and Company? If quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants offense play the way they did against the Dallas Cowboys, look for another fun outing from this young yet exciting group.
Bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2
1 - Cardinals defense snags at least five more sacks
Here are a few interesting numbers to digest: The Cowboys got to Daniel Jones and sacked him seven times last week, culminating with a 20% sack rate for the Giants quarterback. They also generated six quarterback knockdowns on Jones, and totaled 17 overall pressures.
By contrast, the Cardinals sacked Commanders quarterback Sam Howell six times, but with just seven pressures. Even more interesting, the Cardinals and Cowboys both ranked in the bottom half of the league in Week 1 in overall blitz percentage at just 25.6% and 25.0%, respectively.
Against what seems like a poor New York Giants offensive line and an erratic Jones, don’t be surprised when the Cardinals sack the opposing quarterback at least five more times in Week 2. This will also put “Big Red” in a good position to win the field position game, allowing the offense to (finally) capitalize and find the end zone.