3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals offense in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 season this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, so it’s time to make some last-second bold predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rushing offense finishes in the Top 10
The James Conner-Keaontay Ingram combo could be an exciting one in 2023. We saw Ingram show off his strength and determination in Preseason Week 2 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. And if that carries into the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals running game will be more than effective.
While Conner will get most of the carries, Ingram will be the backfield’s most important piece, spelling the 28-year-old every week. This keeps the pressure off of Conner, who has seen more than his fair share of injuries dating back to his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Cards may also have a hidden gem in Emari Demercado. And while Demercado could be catching passes out of the backfield often, he will receive his fair share of carries. Defenses could get used to seeing him in passing situations, and letting him run between the tackles will provide some trickery that could result in big gains.