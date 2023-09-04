3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals offense in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 season this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, so it’s time to make some last-second bold predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Tight end unit collectively scores 10 receiving touchdowns
Even if Zach Ertz isn’t on the Arizona Cardinals roster all season, he will still be a red zone threat in the first half of the year. Trey McBride could be the one seeing time in the backfield as a lead blocker, but he can also sneak into the flats during goal-to-go situations.
With smaller receivers splitting out wide sans Zach Pascal and Michael Wilson, coupled with a career backup or a rookie starting at quarterback in the early going, look for the tight ends to receive plenty of targets. Even when Kyler Murray returns, this trend should continue when the Cards find themselves in the red zone.
Geoff Swaim is another one you don’t want to count out. He had three touchdown receptions as a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2021, and another one with Tennessee last season. Josh Dobbs is also familiar with Swaim as he too was playing in Nashville last year.