3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals at this point of the season
Now that Kyler Murray is returning and the Arizona Cardinals are getting healthy, why not get bold for the final eight games of the season?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-8, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and get bold in projecting the back half of their 2023 season. Arizona may have struggled through its first nine games, but who knows what their record would look like if they had a quarterback with Kyler Murray’s potential lining up under center?
Now that Murray is returning, he will single handedly make the Redbirds entire offense better, even if the starting line could be shaky this Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. But Murray isn’t the only one we are getting bold about as one rookie has caught our eye, along with one impressive unit on defense.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals final eight games
1 - Kyler Murray throws for 12 touchdowns, rushes for another 4
Since there are no setbacks that we are aware of, it looks like franchise quarterback Kyler Murray will make his triumphant return at a time when the Arizona Cardinals need him the most. But with an offense tailored around the fifth-year pro’s skill-set, chances are we'll see what coordinator Drew Petzing has in store starting this week.
This means that opposing defensive coordinators will have a tough time initially figuring out the finer points of the new look since there is no way Petzing revealed all of it with Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune struggling under center. That will start vs. Atlanta, but don’t expect Murray to find his stride until roughly Weeks 11 or 12, and he will enjoy a solid last few games of the season, including picking up a few scores on the ground.
By the time Week 18 comes to a close, the Cards will see enough from Murray to know that he will be the starter for next season. Regardless of where they are picking in the draft, don’t be surprised if the Cards roll with a pair of players on offense to place around the signal-caller.
Those stats from Murray would be a big success, but not quite as big as BetMGM's automatic $200 sign-up bonus for Cardinals fans! Bet $10 or more on ANY Cardinals vs. Falcons bet in NFL Week 10 and you'll INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets. Don't let a guaranteed $200 pass you by - sign up for BetMGM now!