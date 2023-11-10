3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals at this point of the season
Now that Kyler Murray is returning and the Arizona Cardinals are getting healthy, why not get bold for the final eight games of the season?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cards finish the year with 45 sacks
The Arizona Cardinals pass rush has been one of a few major surprises this season, and with 25 sacks through nine games, snagging 45 is a lofty but manageable target to hit. But it’s also an average of 2.5 sacks per game, so the Cards will need to put up a few unforgettable performances in the sack department between now and Week 18.
The talent has been there all season, with Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, and Zaven Collins leading the way. Arizona may also be facing some weaker quarterbacks in the upcoming weeks, like Taylor Heinicke, Kenny Pickett, possibly Tyson Bagent or Justin Fields, and perhaps even Carson Wentz if Matthew Stafford can’t go.
But the Cards will also play C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts, and Geno Smith, so they will have their work cut out for them. If they can finish with 45 sacks, the Redbirds could be one sound EDGE rusher away from becoming an elite unit at the position.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)